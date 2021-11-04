Watch
Bean scores 2nd goal in OT, Blue Jackets beat Avs 5-4

David Zalubowski/AP
Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger, right, fires a shot past Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard in the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 7:10 AM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 09:10:30-04

DENVER (AP) — Jake Bean scored twice, including the winner 1:12 into overtime, and the Columbus Blue Jackets rebounded after surrendering a two-goal lead, beating the Colorado Avalanche 5-4.

Bean skated in and lined a shot past Avalanche goaltender Jonas Johansson as the Blue Jackets improved to 4-0 in games decided after regulation.

Cole Sillinger scored twice and Boone Jenner added a goal for the Blue Jackets, who finished their three-game trip with a 2-1 mark.

Down 4-2 in the third, Colorado got a goal from J.T. Compher with 3:26 remaining and tied it on Bowen Byram’s second goal of the game with 52 seconds remaining. Logan O’Connor also scored for Colorado.

