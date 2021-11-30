Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Basalt-area masseuse arrested for sexual assault

items.[0].image.alt
Denver7
generic%20crime%20police%20siren%20handcuffs_1456146230635_32349965_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 11:12 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 13:12:01-05

BASALT, Colo. — A Basalt-area masseuse has been arrested for sexual assault.

Nathanial David Gordon, 47, of New Castle was arrested by Basalt police on Nov. 24.

Nathaniel David Gordon

He has been charged with sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and criminal invasion of privacy.

The alleged sexual assault happened in Basalt on Nov. 22.

During the advisement hearing, the court issued a $25,000 personal recognizance bond. As a condition of that bond, Gordon has been ordered to not perform any massages.

His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m.

The 5th Judicial District Attorney's Office, along with the Basalt Police Department, is conducting a criminal investigation. Anyone with information about the crimes alleged, or anyone who is a victim of a similar crime, is asked to contact Basalt PD at (970) 927-4316. You can also contact the District Attorney's Office at (970) 328-6947.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather