Basalt-area masseuse arrested for sexual assault

BASALT, Colo. — A Basalt-area masseuse has been arrested for sexual assault.

Nathanial David Gordon, 47, of New Castle was arrested by Basalt police on Nov. 24.

5th Judicial District Attorney's Office

He has been charged with sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and criminal invasion of privacy.

The alleged sexual assault happened in Basalt on Nov. 22.

During the advisement hearing, the court issued a $25,000 personal recognizance bond. As a condition of that bond, Gordon has been ordered to not perform any massages.

His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m.

The 5th Judicial District Attorney's Office, along with the Basalt Police Department, is conducting a criminal investigation. Anyone with information about the crimes alleged, or anyone who is a victim of a similar crime, is asked to contact Basalt PD at (970) 927-4316. You can also contact the District Attorney's Office at (970) 328-6947.