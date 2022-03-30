Barricaded person prompts closure of Longmont elementary school

LONGMONT, Colo. — A Longmont elementary school has canceled class Wednesday because of a barricaded person nearby.

Longmont officers responded Tuesday night around 9 p.m. to someone who was barricaded inside of a home in the 1500 block of Northwestern Road on the northwest side of the city.

As of Wednesday morning, the person remains barricaded, which has prompted nearby Longmont Estates Elementary School to close for the day.

The school posted on their website Wednesday morning that school would be canceled “due to the seriousness of the policy activity” as well as concerns about getting kids to school.

The incident is unrelated to the elementary school.

Longmont officials said there is no direct threat to the public, but they ask that people avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.