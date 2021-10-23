Watch
Baldwin was told gun was 'cold' before movie set shooting

Andres Leighton/AP
Private security stand at the entrance of the Bonanza Creek Film Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western being filmed at the ranch on Thursday, Oct. 21, killing the cinematographer, officials said. The director of the movie was wounded, and authorities are investigating. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
Posted at 10:39 AM, Oct 23, 2021
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An assistant director of the film “Rust” told Alec Baldwin that a weapon he gave him was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot a cinematographer, according to court documents in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Instead, the gun was loaded with live rounds.

When Baldwin pulled the trigger Thursday on the set of a Western, he killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The sheriff’s office obtained the warrant so investigators could document the scene where the shooting took place.

They sought to examine Baldwin’s blood-stained costume for the film “Rust” as evidence.

