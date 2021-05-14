Babysitter sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexual assault of a child

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A Littleton man arrested for sexually assaulting a child he babysat has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

On March 12, Corey Medo, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child. He was originally arrested on suspicion of four felony counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, but the other charges were dropped as part of his plea agreement.

“A person who preys on children entrusted to his care deserves to go to prison,” District Attorney John Kellner said.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation into Medo on Nov. 30, 2019 after a Centennial mother reported that her babysitter sexually assaulted her child.

Through the investigation, the sheriff’s office discovered the assaults had taken place since March 2018 when the mother hired Medo after finding him on a babysitting website.

Medo was hired by several families to babysit, and he was also a youth basketball coach. Investigators believe he targeted boys between the ages of 7 and 10.

After being released from prison, Medo must register as a sex offender.

