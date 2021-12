AVON, Colo. — Officials have closed the Avon Town Hall to the public until further notice in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The closure takes effect at 5 p.m Wednesday, Dec. 22.

The public can use the secure drop box, located in the entrance foyer at 100 Mikaela way, to drop payments, permits and building plans.

Town hall staff will conduct business via phone, email and virtual meetings.

Information regarding meetings and COVID-19 updates can be found here.