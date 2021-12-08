Aviation-themed brewery opening at former Stapleton International Airport

DENVER — An aviation-themed brewery is opening a location at the former Stapleton International Airport Control Tower in the Central Park neighborhood.

FlyteCo Brewing expects to open the brewpub in the historic building, which is attached to the iconic 164-foot tower, in summer 2022.

The location will maintain many of the current elements installed by Punch Bowl Social, which previously occupied the building. This includes the bowling alleys, karaoke rooms, mini-golf and more.

Two of FlytCo’s three owners are pilots, and 10% of their profits benefit the future of aviation through scholarships and donations to youth engagement, as well as benefit veteran-focused organizations.

Prior to Punch Bowl Social in 2017, the building that once served as Denver’s central airport sat vacant for 20 years.

