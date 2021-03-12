Avalanche Watch in place for mountains west of Front Range

An Avalanche Watch is currently in place through Sunday at 6 a.m. for the mountains just west of Denver, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The CAIC said "very dangerous avalanche conditions" may develop Saturday afternoon and evening into Sunday in the Front Range Zone, which includes the Never Summer Mountains, Medicine Mountains, Rocky Mountain National Park, Grand Lake, Indian Peaks Wilderness, Rollins Pass, Winter Park Berthoud Pass, Jones Pass, Guanella Pass, Loveland Pass, Mount Evans and Pikes Peak.

<p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p>

This comes as a massive snowstorm hits the state. These kinds of avalanches are possible at all elevations, including unusual locations, CAIC said.

Backcountry travelers may trigger avalanches easily, and the sizes of the slides will increase as snow accumulates.

Dangerous conditions in the Front Range Zone will last into Monday, CAIC said.

Although avalanche risk was ranked as "low" on Friday in this area, it's just the calm before the storm — this will increase to "considerable" on Saturday, CAIC reported.

Click here to check the current avalanche forecast on CAIC's website.