Avalanche kills backcountry skier near Steamboat Springs

Routt County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:58 AM, Mar 20, 2022
ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities say a backcountry skier has been killed in an avalanche in the Buffalo Pass area northeast of Steamboat Springs.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says a second skier was able to reach his companion, who had been swept up against a tree and wasn’t breathing.

The Routh County Sheriff’s Office said man was able to call 911. The man performed CPR for an hour until help arrived.

He was airlifted by helicopter.

Saturday's avalanche death was the 15th this season, including five in Colorado.

