Avalanche deaths persist despite improved forecasting

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Avalanche forecasting has improved by leaps and bounds over the last 50 years.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports more information is gathered and made readily available on social media, apps and websites than ever before.

It can even be consumed on smartphones in real time while in avalanche terrain.

But despite those advancements, 37 people died in avalanches nationally last year. Nine of those deaths occurred in Colorado.

Nationally, that's the most in at least 70 years since reliable record keeping began.

Seasoned avalanche forecasters say it's frustrating, but deaths will continue to occur because humans are adventurous and are increasingly heading outdoors.