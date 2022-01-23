Watch
Avalanche deaths persist despite improved forecasting

AP
This image provided by Colorado Avalanche Information Center shows an avalanche that killed an unidentified snowboarder on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, near the town of Winter Park in Colorado. The deaths of two Colorado men caught in avalanches and a third in Montana over the frigid Presidents Day weekend underscore the danger of backcountry conditions in the Rocky Mountains, where skiers and snowboarders risk triggering exceptionally weak layers of snow that are the most hazardous conditions in a decade (Colorado Avalanche Information Center via AP)
Rockies-Avalanche Danger
Posted at 10:22 AM, Jan 23, 2022
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Avalanche forecasting has improved by leaps and bounds over the last 50 years.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports more information is gathered and made readily available on social media, apps and websites than ever before.

It can even be consumed on smartphones in real time while in avalanche terrain.

But despite those advancements, 37 people died in avalanches nationally last year. Nine of those deaths occurred in Colorado.

Nationally, that's the most in at least 70 years since reliable record keeping began.

Seasoned avalanche forecasters say it's frustrating, but deaths will continue to occur because humans are adventurous and are increasingly heading outdoors.

