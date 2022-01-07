Avalanche danger around Front Range zone remains considerable after snowstorm

Avalanche danger remains a concern around Colorado Friday and this weekend, with the highest danger in the Vail and Summit County zone and the Front Range zone, which runs from the Wyoming border south through Loveland Pass and into the Pikes Peak area.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center said danger is considerable below, at, and above treeline in these regions. The risk decreases to "moderate" on Saturday.

The recent snowfall loaded steep slopes to their breaking point along the Front Range, CAIC reported. Many natural avalanches will likely break, and some may break in older layers and sweep away the entire snowpack.

<p>Your browser does not support iframes.</p>

CAIC says these avalanches can be triggered from far away, so it does not recommend traveling in or below any backcountry avalanche terrain in the Front Range region.

This zone includes:



Rawah Wilderness

Never Summer Mountains/Willow Creek Pass

Cameron Pass

Medicine Bow Mountains

Rocky Mountain National Park

Grand Lake

Indian Peaks Wilderness

Rollins Pass

Winter Park

Berthoud Pass

Jones Pass

Greys and Torreys

Guanella Pass

Loveland Pass-Northside

Mount Evans

Pikes Peak

Regarding the Vail and Summit County region, CAIC said to avoid "rock outcroppings, convex rollovers, and shallow spots near ridgelines and at the bottom of slopes." Backcountry travelers should avoid spending time under snow-loaded rooflines, especially with Friday's warmer temperatures.

This zone includes Vail and Highway 24 east to Loveland Pass, including the Gore Range and Hoosier Pass. This area covers the following locations:



Loveland Pass-Southside

Gore Range/Williams Fork Mountains

10-mile Range

Hoosier Pass

Vail Pass

Vail Chutes

Fremont Pass

Boreas Pass

Sawatch and Mosquito Ranges

Mosquito Range

Sawatch Range

Mt. Massive Wilderness

Independence Pass-Eastside

Cottonwood Pass

Collegiate Peaks Wilderness

Monarch Pass

Tincup Pass

Poncha Pass

The rest of Colorado's Rocky Mountains are under moderate threats Friday.