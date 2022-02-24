Watch
Authorities working to ID possible suspect believed to have super-glued newspaper boxes shut

Eagle County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 5:15 PM, Feb 23, 2022
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — The Eagle County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a possible suspect who is believed to have super-glued 20 newspaper boxes closed.

On Sunday, deputies were notified that several Vail Daily newspaper boxes had been super-glued closed in the Eagle, Avon and Edwards areas. Roughly 20 newspaper boxes were vandalized, with replacement costs ranging between $300 and $500 each, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators have identified a possible suspect, who was caught on surveillance video at the Singletree Community Center around 3:40 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say the suspect was acting suspiciously and left the scene in a gray or silver BMW with a black rocket box on top. Authorities are looking to question the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Vasquez at 970-376-7036. Tipsters could earn a cash reward if their information leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
