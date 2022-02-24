Authorities working to ID possible suspect believed to have super-glued newspaper boxes shut

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — The Eagle County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a possible suspect who is believed to have super-glued 20 newspaper boxes closed.
On Sunday, deputies were notified that several Vail Daily newspaper boxes had been super-glued closed in the Eagle, Avon and Edwards areas. Roughly 20 newspaper boxes were vandalized, with replacement costs ranging between $300 and $500 each, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators have identified a possible suspect, who was caught on surveillance video at the Singletree Community Center around 3:40 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say the suspect was acting suspiciously and left the scene in a gray or silver BMW with a black rocket box on top. Authorities are looking to question the man.
Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Vasquez at 970-376-7036. Tipsters could earn a cash reward if their information leads to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved.