Authorities still searching for wanted suspect after 5-hour long standoff

AURORA, Colo. — Authorities are still searching for a wanted suspect after a five-hour long standoff in Aurora Thursday evening.

Around 6:04 p.m., the Aurora Police Department issued a tweet regarding a large police presence in the 24000 block of East Applewood Drive. Authorities were searching for Damien Romaine Moore, 42. He is wanted for first degree assault and false imprisonment, domestic violence related, according to police.

#APDAlert: Large police presence in the area of the 24000 blk of E Applewood Dr. Barricaded male who is wanted for 1st Degree Assault and False Imprisonment/DV related. SWAT is on scene attempting to make contact. Please avoid the area. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/EV2FlrrjwE — 🎄 Aurora Police Dept 🎄 (@AuroraPD) December 24, 2021

SWAT arrived on-scene and attempted to make contact. Authorities shut down South Aurora Parkway from East Orchard Road to East Applewood Drive. Residents in a nearby building were also evacuated.

Negotiators on-scene attempted to establish communication with Moore, police say, but they were unsuccessful.

After some time, SWAT deployed a drone, robot and canine to search the home. Police say the entry team cleared the remainder of the home and attic and found no one inside.

The department says authorities received information that confirmed Moore was inside the home as the perimeter was being set up.

As of 11:01 p.m., police are still searching for Moore. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.