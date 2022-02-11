Authorities searching for suspect in Berthoud hit-and-run crash that left pedestrian seriously injured

BERTHOUD, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a January hit-and-run crash in Berthoud.

The incident happened Saturday, Jan. 23 around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and 4th Street. The pedestrian was left with serious injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white or light tan late-90s or early-2000s pickup truck, possibly a Chevy. It may be an extended cab 4-door pickup with amber cab lights above the windshield, according to security video. The truck traveled westbound on Mountain Avenue.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office

The suspect is described as a man, roughly 60 years old, with a skinny build, glasses and a long gray beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Fay at 970-498-5503.