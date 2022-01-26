Watch
Authorities searching for parties who may have been injured in Las Animas County crash

Police Lights
Posted at 3:49 PM, Jan 26, 2022
Authorities are conducting a search for an unknown number of people who may have been injured in a crash on Highway 350 in Las Animas County Tuesday evening, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Around 8:20 p.m., CSP Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a 2013 Toyota minivan at mile marker 35 on Highway 350 in Las Animas County.

Four people were transported to the hospital, according to CSP. Three of those transported sustained serious injuries.

CSP says the minivan had additional occupants, but the number of additional occupants is unknown. Authorities searched the area and determined multiple parties left the scene, however none were located.

Around 10:02 a.m. Wednesday, a teenage boy was located near mile marker 39 on Highway 350 suffering from injuries consistent with a crash. CSP says he is being cared for and is in contact with family in another state.

CSP believes multiple people from the crash are still missing and possibly injured. The Otero County Sheriff's Office is leading a search, with help from CSP and other agencies.

Authorities do not know the number of missing people, the extent of any injuries or if they have been transported by anyone else. The purpose of the search is to render aid, according to CSP, and offer assistance as needed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Otero County Sheriff's Office.

