Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Authorities searching for missing swimmer in Lake Pueblo

Lake Pueblo missing swimmer 6-6-22
Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Southeast Region
Lake Pueblo missing swimmer 6-6-22
Posted at 6:30 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 20:30:11-04

Authorities have launched a search for a missing swimmer in Lake Pueblo, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Monday.

Lake Pueblo State Park launched the search near the West Fishing Site, according to a tweet by CPW.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360EMAILNL2.png

Read Colorado news on your time, delivered to your inbox each morning | Sign up for In-Depth, breaking and good news