Authorities searching for kidnapped woman from Rio Blanco County

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help in locating a kidnapped woman from Rio Blanco County.

Around 12:30 p.m., the Rio Blanco County Communications Center received a 911 call about a truck that had trespassed off of Rio Blanco County Road 17.

When deputies with the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found that the driver of the truck left on foot. Amanda Edinger, 46, was reported as endangered missing.

Edinger is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities believe she was kidnapped by Joseph Beecher, 48. He is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The two were last seen leaving the Rio Blanco County area around noon in a maroon 2016 Ford F-150 with a color matching camper shell. Authorities believe they were in the Golden area around 3:30 p.m.

An endangered missing alert has been issued for Edinger.

If you see Edinger or Beecher, do not approach them. Call 9-1-1 immediately.