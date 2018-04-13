Westminster armed carjacking suspect ID'd as parole escapee who cut off ankle monitor

TheDenverChannel.com Team
10:12 AM, Apr 13, 2018
1 hour ago
carjacking | armed carjacking | westminster crime | adams county crime | suspect search
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WESTMINSTER, Colo — Authorities are searching for a carjacking suspect who shot a man in Westminster Friday morning.

Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Bruce Allee. A parole escapee whose been on the run after cutting off his ankle monitor in February.

Police said Allee entered a garage in the 13200 block of Wyandot Street a little before 7:30 a.m. and attempted to steal a car that was parked inside.

A woman and her 9-year-old daughter were in the garage getting ready to leave for the morning when Allee entered.

The woman was able to alert her husband about the theft in progress, and he confronted Allee in the garage. The suspect then fired several gunshots at the man, hitting him, police said. 

The 9-year-old was able to exit the car unharmed.

The male victim was taken to the hospital. Police said the man was stable at last check.

The suspect was able to escape with the stolen car but the vehicle was later recovered near 70th Avenue and Broadway, authorities said.

Allee was on a supervised release program and was required to wear a GPS-linked ankle monitor as a condition of his bond when he cut off his ankle monitor and disappeared about two months ago.

Allee’s arrest warrants include assault, stalking and drug charges.

Several law enforcement agencies, including U.S. Marshals and the ATF, are assisting in the search for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a 5-feet 10-inch tall, 180-pound white male with red hair and green eyes. 

Allee should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call Westminster Police 303 658 4360, or you can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers 720 913 STOP (7867). You may be eligible for a reward up to $2000.00.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top