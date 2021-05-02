Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Authorities search for missing swimmer in Cherry Creek Reservoir

items.[0].image.alt
South Metro Fire Rescue
cherry creek reservoir missing swimmer.png
Posted at 12:48 PM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 15:03:27-04

AURORA, Colo. — Crews are searching for a missing swimmer in the Cherry Creek Reservoir.

A report of a party in the water came in around noon Sunday.

Initial reports are that the missing person is a male who was paddleboarding, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The person's dog is also missing.

Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue and CPW are assisting in the search.

A dive team and a CPW Marine Evidence Recovery team are on scene.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bouldervigildenver7.png

In-depth coverage, stories of hope from the Boulder shooting