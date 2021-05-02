Authorities search for missing swimmer in Cherry Creek Reservoir

AURORA, Colo. — Crews are searching for a missing swimmer in the Cherry Creek Reservoir.

A report of a party in the water came in around noon Sunday.

Initial reports are that the missing person is a male who was paddleboarding, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The person's dog is also missing.

Crews are searching for one party and their dog. SMFR’s drone is about to launch for an overhead perspective. pic.twitter.com/EYAwtJUv2d — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 2, 2021

Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue and CPW are assisting in the search.

A dive team and a CPW Marine Evidence Recovery team are on scene.

This is a developing story.


