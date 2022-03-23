Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Authorities responding to avalanche with 'possible burials' at Berthoud Pass

Berthoud Pass Dec 29 2021_Tanya Zutis
Tanya Zutis | Post in Discover Colorado Through Your Photos
Berthoud Pass, as seen on the morning of Dec. 29, 2021 before another storms hits Colorado.
Berthoud Pass Dec 29 2021_Tanya Zutis
Posted at 12:13 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 14:38:21-04

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities, including search and rescue and the Winter Park Ski Patrol Dog Team, are responding to an avalanche at Berthoud Pass.

According to the Grand County Sheriff's Office, the slide has "possible burials." Two people may be buried.

In addition to the sheriff's office and ski patrol dog team, the Grand County Search & Rescue team, EMS, and Flight for Life are also responding to the area.

Limited information was available as of 12:15 p.m.

Earlier in the day, an avalanche closed down Loveland Pass. As of now, there have been no reports of injuries in that slide.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the risk of avalanches Wednesday was listed as "moderate," but humans can trigger large avalanches on northerly to easterly slopes where weak layers are buried under several feet. These types of avalanches can be triggered from below and may break wider and run farther than expected. CAIC warns you not to use tracks on a slope to assume it is safe.

Denver7 is working to learn more. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-360depthspringbreak.png

Denver7 360 In-Depth News

Spring break is making a comeback. Here's how not to break the bank