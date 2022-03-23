Authorities responding to avalanche with 'possible burials' at Berthoud Pass

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities, including search and rescue and the Winter Park Ski Patrol Dog Team, are responding to an avalanche at Berthoud Pass.

According to the Grand County Sheriff's Office, the slide has "possible burials." Two people may be buried.

In addition to the sheriff's office and ski patrol dog team, the Grand County Search & Rescue team, EMS, and Flight for Life are also responding to the area.

Limited information was available as of 12:15 p.m.

Earlier in the day, an avalanche closed down Loveland Pass. As of now, there have been no reports of injuries in that slide.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the risk of avalanches Wednesday was listed as "moderate," but humans can trigger large avalanches on northerly to easterly slopes where weak layers are buried under several feet. These types of avalanches can be triggered from below and may break wider and run farther than expected. CAIC warns you not to use tracks on a slope to assume it is safe.

Denver7 is working to learn more. This story will be updated.