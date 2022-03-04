Authorities recover body from Colorado River near New Castle

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities located and recovered a body from the Colorado River west of Glenwood Springs on Friday morning.

At 9:06 a.m. Friday, the New Castle Police Department learned that a body had been found in the Colorado River near New Castle that morning, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.



Police, along with the sheriff's office, Colorado River Fire Rescue, Glenwood Springs Police Department, and the Garfield County Coroner, responded to the scene.

The sheriff's office said the Glenwood Springs Police Department responded as part of an investigation into a missing person report from December 2021.

The coroner's office removed the body from the water.

The person has not been identified.

This is an active investigation. No other details were available as of Friday morning.