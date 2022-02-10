Authorities need help identifying man who almost ran over Weld County deputy

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who almost ran over a Weld County deputy during a traffic stop Wednesday, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

Around 1:30 p.m., deputies attempted to make contact with the driver of a red Nissan sedan with a stolen license plate at a McDonald's near I-25 and Colo. 119 in Del Camino. When he was approached by deputies, the driver attempted to flee the area, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies opened the car door to prevent him from leaving, but the driver shifted into reverse, striking a deputy. The deputy was dragged several feet, according to the sheriff's office. The driver then shifted back into drive and sped off.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

Anyone who recognizes the driver is asked to call Deputy Castillo at 970-400-4547.