Authorities looking to question person after dead Husky dog dumped in alley dumpster

DENVER — Authorities are looking to question a person after a dead Husky dog was dumped in an alley dumpster Tuesday.

Shortly before 7 a.m., an anonymous call reported the animal in the 6100 block of Panasonic Way.

The Denver Animal Protection (DAP) did not age the dog, but determined it was an adult male Husky that was not neutered. He weighed between 40 and 50 pounds.

The dog's cause of death has not been determined. However, DAP officials say they have reason to believe he died shortly before the anonymous call came in.

DAP is attempting to locate and question the person pictured with a white Dodge Ram pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000.