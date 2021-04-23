Authorities looking to question people who dropped off 'severely injured' dog at Denver shelter

DENVER – The authorities are looking to identify and question two women who dropped off a “severely injured” dog at the Denver Animal Shelter on Sunday evening that had to be euthanized because of his injuries.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and Denver Animal Protection issued a bulletin Friday with photos of the dog and two women. They said the dog was dropped off in a night drop kennel just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 18.

The bulletin did not specify what the dog’s injuries were, only saying that they were bad enough that he had to be put down.

There was a reward for up to $3,000 offered by Crime Stoppers and Colorado Animal Protectors in the case. People can call 720-913-7867 and remain anonymous in reporting tips.

