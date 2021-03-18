Vehicle submerged in pond off I-76 in Adams County found to be unoccupied, stolen

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities in Thornton and Westminster are investigating a submerged vehicle in a pond off a frontage road of Interstate 76.

Water rescue teams with the Thornton Fire Department and Westminster Fire Department began investigating "what appears to be a submerged vehicle" in a pond near the I-76 Frontage Road Thursday morning, the Thornton Police Department said.

The vehicle was recovered by early afternoon, and the Thornton Police Department said it was unoccupied. They discovered it had been stolen out of Northglenn.

It's not clear how the vehicle was spotted, or when and how the vehicle ended up in the pond.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn new information.

