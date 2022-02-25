Authorities investigating deadly stabbing in Saguache County, 1 in custody

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect is in custody in Saguache County after deputies found a man who had been fatally stabbed inside a home Wednesday evening.

The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office said it started investigating a homicide on Wednesday around 10:30 p.m., after deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the town of Villa Grove, about 30 minutes south of Poncha Springs by car.

That evening, after receiving a 911 call, deputies drove to the 34100 block of County Road LL57, the sheriff's office said. When they arrived, they found a man in the home with possible stab wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A short time later, deputies located a suspect and took him into custody. He has been identified as Dustin Ferguson, 35, according to the sheriff's office. He faces a charge of first-degree murder. He is being held at the Saguache County Jail without bond.

The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, is investigating this case.

No other details were available as of Friday morning.