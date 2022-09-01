Watch Now
Authorities investigating barricaded person after truck crashes with train in Weld County

Weld County
Posted at 10:43 AM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 12:43:44-04

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A person has barricaded themselves from authorities following a crash with a train in Weld County, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Master Trooper Gary Cutler with CSP said a truck and train crashed Thursday morning on US 85 near mile marker 291, which is about 2.5 miles north of Nunn and 18 miles south of the Colorado-Wyoming border.

Cutler said a person barricaded themselves after the crash.

No other details were immediately available.

Denver7 is working to learn more. Stay with us for updates.

