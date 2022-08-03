Authorities ID woman killed in escalator railing fall at Empower Field at Mile High

DENVER — Authorities released on Wednesday the identity of the woman who fell to her death during a concert at Empower Field at Mile High over the weekend.

Police said a woman, identified as 49-year-old Jimi Goodman, was sitting on an escalator railing at the stadium and fell to the concourse below. She died as a result of her injuries, according to police.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner determined her cause of death is from multiple blunt force injuries. The manner of her death is an accident.

The Denver Police Department said the call came in at 10:52 p.m. Saturday. Police said the woman was a guest at the stadium.

The accident occurred the same day a Kenny Chesney concert was going on. Chesney released a statement saying he was "devastated" when he learned what happened.

"There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking," the statement says.

Stadium officials released the following statement regarding the accident:

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident that occurred at the end of Saturday's concert at Empower Field at Mile High. There is nothing more important than the safety of our guests, and Stadium Management Company is in communication with the Denver Police Department as it investigates this unfortunate situation."

Denver police initially tweeted at 11:17 p.m. Saturday that they were investigating an outdoor death at 1701 Bryant St. Police provided an update Sunday morning, stating the woman died as a result of the fall from the escalator railing.

