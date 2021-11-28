Authorities ID victims in Highway 86 head-on collision near Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, Colo. — Authorities on Sunday identified the two people killed in a head-on collision east of Elizabeth on Highway 86 Friday morning. Two others were injured.

Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Michael Carr said a westbound Hyundai, occupied by three people, crossed the median and collided with a single-occupied Mustang traveling eastbound on the other side of the road. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai was ejected during the crash and was identified as 33-year-old Greg Mosley of Denver. The driver of the Mustang was identified as 26-year-old Cary Gertie of Elizabeth.

The two passengers inside the Hyundai — a 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, both from Aurora — were seriously injured in the crash.

The Hyundai may have been involved in a chase with the Elbert County Sheriff's Office before the crash occurred, according to Carr. However, he later said deputies had tried to make a traffic stop, but it was not confirmed whether there was an active pursuit at the time of the crash.

