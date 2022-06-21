Authorities ID dump truck driver killed in accident at Gross Reservoir

DENVER – Authorities released the identity on Tuesday of the dump truck driver whose body was recovered from Gross Reservoir Saturday.

The Office of the Boulder County Coroner identified the victim as 28-year-old Matthew Liu. An examination has been completed and the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, the coroner said.

Divers recovered Liu's body from the cab of his dump truck that careened into the Gross Reservoir after an accident early Saturday morning. The accident occurred just after midnight at the Gross Reservoir Expansion Project site.

The truck was hauling 7,000 pounds of rock when the roadway gave way near the Gross Reservoir Dam, causing the truck to roll down an embankment and into the water, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The CSP said there is a debris field where the truck went into the reservoir near the dam. Sonar determined the truck was at a depth of 43 feet at the deepest point.

The reservoir and the surrounding recreation area are closed until further notice, officials said.

Denver Water is working with investigators to determine the cause of the accident.