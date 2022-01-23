Authorities confirm investigation into coal mine near Marshall Fire as possible origin of fire

DENVER, Co — Authorities confirm that a coal mine, near the area believed to be the starting point of the Marshall Fire, is being investigated as the possible source of the inferno, among many other potential sources that are being looked into.

The coal mine is located just south of the Marhsall Mesa trailhead off Highway 93 and is one of 38 abandoned coal mines in the state that are listed to have some level of fire activity, according to a 2018 inventory report of Colorado underground coal mine fires.

"There's certain conditions inside the coal that make the coal spontaneously combust," Jurgen Brune, professor in mining engineering at the Colorado School of Mines said.

On Saturday, police were blocking off the coal mine near the Marshall trailhead.

"If the surface gets hot, even hot enough from the sun ... combustion can start and once it starts, it's very difficult to control and it can basically keep smoldering ... and that can go for decades," Brune said.

In 2005, a brush fire was ignited by a hot vent from the Marshall Coal Mine, which was quickly contained, according to the 2018 report.

As a result, officials filled the vent with 275 tons of small rocks.

In 2016, authorities went back for touch ups and to cover up small vents.

Maintaining mines with any level of fire activity is important.

Former US Forest Service Branch Chief of the Rocky Mountains Region Jim Krugman points out that fires that spark from coal mines can be very complex.

Krugman served as the conduit between incident management teams in the 2002 Coal Seams Fire, which burned 12,000 acres and destroyed 29 homes in Glenwood Springs in 2002.

"For whatever reason, that coal seam decided it wanted to escape," Krugman said.

Flames appeared suddlent and "jumped into some brush that was frost killed and it was pretty much taking off in high winds in the canyon toward Glenwood Springs," Krugman said.

Krugman also stated that fire conditions in 2002 were similar to today. The state was just coming out of a drought and high winds and fuels on the ground were very apparent.

It's unclear when authorities will announce an official cause of the Marshall Fire.

Among the coal mines investigation, authorities are also looking into whether a burning shed, downed power lines or human activity near the starting point of the fire, were the possible cause.

