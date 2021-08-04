Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Australia faces US in bid for 1st women's soccer medal

items.[0].image.alt
Andre Penner/AP
United States' Carli Lloyd leaves the field after being defeated 1-0 by Canada during a women's semifinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Tokyo Olympics Soccer
Posted at 7:09 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 09:09:44-04

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — The Australians have reached the medal round for the first time ever in women’s soccer at an Olympics. They’ll face the United States in Kashima on Thursday for the bronze medal.

The Matildas have no intention of going home empty-handed in the team’s history-making bid for a medal.

The Americans, meanwhile, are hoping to salvage what has largely been a disappointing tournament.

The Matildas are the underdogs to the United States, the top-ranked team in the world and the defending World Cup champions.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

How to watch local news, weather free on the Denver7+ app for Roku