Australia faces US in bid for 1st women's soccer medal

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — The Australians have reached the medal round for the first time ever in women’s soccer at an Olympics. They’ll face the United States in Kashima on Thursday for the bronze medal.

The Matildas have no intention of going home empty-handed in the team’s history-making bid for a medal.

The Americans, meanwhile, are hoping to salvage what has largely been a disappointing tournament.

The Matildas are the underdogs to the United States, the top-ranked team in the world and the defending World Cup champions.