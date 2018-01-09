Aurora teacher dies in accident over winter break

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora middle school students returning from break Monday received heartbreaking news.

A teacher at Aurora Hills Middle School died while on vacation over winter break. The school's principal identified the teacher as Wendy Welch in a recorded phone message to parents.

Welch was a Spanish teacher at the middle school and died as a result of an accident, the principal said.

According to a GoFundMe page, Welch died in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on New Year's Eve. Details surrounding the cause of her death were not released.

The fundraising page describes the teacher as "a beautiful soul, a solid rock for those who knew her, an endless fountain of love and support."