Aurora school helping student with mobility disability achieve his dream of traveling the world

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora school is coming together to help one of its students who is suffering from a mobility disability achieve his dreams of seeing the world.

Michael Roloff is an advanced manufacturing student at Pickens Technical College. He's also a talented artist and game designer.

He was diagnosed with hereditary spastic paraplegia. It’s a disease that is slowly paralyzing his legs.

Roloff also suffers from diabetes, but his spirit and aspirations haven’t been daunted by these challenges.

Michael's dream is to purchase an RV that is equipped for his needs so he can be independent and travel the world.

"So the biggest piece is having hand controls. So I don't have to rely on my feet, which may or may not be working or in a comfortable position at any given time. But then also, things like a stool and like handrails and the shower, and like, maybe a wheelchair ramp," said Roloff.

Saturday, the school came together to help raise money to help make those dreams a reality.

Roloff is the recipient of the school's Pay it Forward campaign, which was started by a former student a few years ago.

The fundraiser is called Michael's Mythical Quest.

The event featured things like an auction, raffle, food and other fun activities.

Michael also created his own customized Starbucks drink called the "Fruit Rhyme Potion." It's available at Starbucks inside the college, and 100% of the proceeds go to Michael's fund.

"Michael has a lot of physical conditions, but he has a giant spirit. I just, I get emotional talking about him. He's just a cool kid, just needs a little extra help," said Pickens Technical College Assistant Director Pat Duhalde.

The school hopes to raise enough money to purchase the RV for Michael and then help renovate it for him.

Michael said his first stop would be Rocky Mountain National Park. After that he hopes to visit every other state park as well.

If you’d like to donate, click here.