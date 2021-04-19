Aurora residents worry over 5G tower installation in their community

AURORA, Colo. — Thirty-five years ago, Janet Walker moved to Aspen Townhomes in Aurora because it was a quiet area with friendly neighbors. But now her tucked-away home is about to have an unwelcome and unattractive guest: A brand new 5G cell phone tower.

"I think it is being shoved down our throats without any input," said Walker.

And it's set to put installed on a lot of grass surrounded by dozens of neighbors, like Katherine Wilson, who moved in last September.

"Kind of upsets me. Having just put money into something that I’m planning on living here for 15, 20 years. I’m not here to flip this property," said Wilson.

Mitch Westall is a property manager and owner in this community. He says he received a letter from Crown Castle last November notifying him of the installation.

"I was very surprised that they could put such a massive piece of equipment, something that would look something similar like what you’d see on top of a battleship in the middle of a residential community," said Westall.

Denver7 reached out to Crown Castle and Aurora's Planning Department and haven’t heard back yet.

Westall says installing a 5G tower wouldn’t only devalue their homes but also ruin the look and feel of their community.

"The big reason I think they’re doing it is they don’t want to see it in the other communities. They’re using our townhomes to hide it from the rest of Aurora," said Westall.

Residents say they would like the City of Aurora to reconsider or at the very least have a conversation before this new tower becomes set in stone.