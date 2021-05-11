Watch
Aurora residents evacuated while police, SWAT work toward resolution with barricaded man

Denver7
Aurora police car
Posted at 12:29 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 14:42:27-04

AURORA, Colo. — Residents in an Aurora neighborhood have been evacuated as police work toward a resolution with a barricaded man who allegedly threatened his family with a gun.

The Aurora Police Department is at the scene of an barricaded and armed man in a mobile park near Cimarron Circle and E. 13th Avenue.

A heavy police presence, including SWAT and a K9, is in the area. All neighboring residents have been evacuated.

Police said the man, who had a gun, was menacing toward family members. He fired shots before police arrived.

Aurora police said as of 12:41 p.m., they were still in communication with the man and are working toward a peaceful resolution.

The public should avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

