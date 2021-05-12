Aurora Public Schools requires COVID-19 vaccinations for staff before 2021-2022 school year

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Public Schools (APS) superintendent said the school district will require all staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before the start of the 2021-2022 school year in August.

Superintendent D. Rico Munn explained the reasoning behind the requirement in a letter.

"This action is in accord with our belief that the science around COVID-19 and the vaccines is clear and compelling, is in alignment with the guidance received from federal, state, and local public health authorities and supports our goal of returning to full in-person working and learning as soon as possible — and to the fullest extent possible," he wrote.

All staff must get the vaccination before the 2021-2022 school year begins in August, the letter reads.

Permitted exemptions — medical and religious — under state and federal law will be allowed for staff once the requirement is in place, Munn said.

He said APS wanted to share this information early so staff members have time to make arrangements to get the vaccine before the start of school.

APS is still developing its plans to implement this new policy, Munn said. The plan does not require students to get the vaccine.

Click here to read the letter.

Most Colorado colleges and universities — including Colorado State University, University of Colorado, University of Northern Colorado, and Metropolitan State University of Denver — have recently announced COVID-19 vaccination requirements for both students and staff. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said it is still in the process of determining how to support the implementation of those plans.

READ MORE: Colorado universities requiring COVID-19 vaccine — why they can and what exemptions are offered

As of Wednesday, Denver Public Schools (DPS) said it is not requiring its students or staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccinations are not required by the federal government, but some employers can decide to make it mandatory. According to The Washington Post, just as schools can make vaccinations against measles and the flu, among other diseases, mandatory, they can require a COVID-19 vaccine.

Colorado law requires all students to be vaccinated against certain diseases, with some exemptions.

This story will be updated. Denver7 is working to learn more.