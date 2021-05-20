Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Aurora police working to arrest domestic violence suspect refusing to exit home

items.[0].image.alt
Denver7
Aurora barricaded DV suspect_May 20 2021
Posted at 7:06 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 10:30:52-04

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are working around the 1800 block of S. Truckee Way as they try to arrest a domestic violence suspect who is refusing to come out of a home.

Police said the suspect is armed.

SWAT is at the scene. Nearby residents are asked to shelter in place, police said.

At 8:26 a.m., SWAT used foam rounds to break out the windows of the home to better communicate with the suspect, police said. People in the area may have heard a loud noise.

Drivers and pedestrians should avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bouldervigildenver7.png

In-depth coverage, stories of hope from the Boulder shooting