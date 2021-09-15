Aurora police violate laws, use excessive force and racially biased practices, according to state report

DENVER – The Aurora Police Department uses excessive force and racially biased police practices and violates state and federal laws as part of its patterns and practices, according to a 14-month investigation by the Colorado Department of Law whose results were released on Wednesday by Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser.

The Department of Law is recommending the city enter into a consent decree to change its policies, training, record keeping and hiring practices and will require the city to pay an independent monitor to update its progress to courts and the public on how it is implementing changes. Weiser said at a news conference if the city does not cooperate, his office will seek a court order to implement the consent decree.

The Department of Law and city of Aurora will have 60 days to come to an agreement on the consent decree.

“This is going to involve a back and forth, not just with the city, but with experts and with community member,” Weiser said Wednesday regarding the next steps in the process. “We recognize the significance in this document. So, we haven't done this by ourselves, the law calls for it to be a collaborative process and that's the way we're developing.”

Weiser said Aurora police showed a “consistent pattern of illegal behavior” at “many levels of the department.” According to his office, the department “does not create and oversee appropriate expectations for responsible behavior, which leads to the use of excessive force and the violation of the civil rights of its residents.”

“We want Aurora to succeed in these improvements and strongly believe that an agreement provides the best way to do so,” Weiser said in a statement. “Over the coming weeks, we look forward to working with Aurora and other stakeholders to create a consent decree that ensures these requirements are implemented promptly.”

Michael Brannen, a spokesperson for the city of Aurora, said the city would provide more thoughts after Weiser’s news conference ended.

“The city of Aurora has made progress over the past year and stands ready to cooperate with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office as we move forward with future reforms,” Brannen said in a statement.

The report found police officers used force against people of color 2 ½ times more often than white people based on population and that almost half of people who had forced used against them by officers were Black, even though only 15% of Aurora residents are Black.

It also found people of color were arrested 1.3 times more often than white people based on population, and Black people were more than twice as likely to be arrested as white people.

Weiser said that APD officers have regularly applied greater force than is reasonably warranted in situations, including taking people to the ground without giving them time to respond to officers and telling people to stop resisting when they were not in fact resisting officers.

He said Aurora officers had a “misplaced understanding” of de-escalation and focused more on calming down officers after using force rather than avoiding unnecessary escalation in the first place.

“We observed officers immediately escalating situations and circumstances in which the subject was in obvious mental health distress but did not present a risk to themselves or others,” Weiser said.

“These actions are unacceptable,” the attorney general said. “They hurt the people that law enforcement is entrusted to protect, and they destroyed community trust.”

Weiser announced in August 2020 that his office had been conducting the patterns and practices investigation into Aurora’s police and fire departments and instances in which officers might have deprived people of their constitutional rights.

The investigation was made possible after lawmakers passed, and Gov. Jared Polis, signed SB20-217, the sweeping police reform bill that was authored in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Elijah McClain. The investigation was the first state patterns and practices probe, Weiser said.

“The pattern or practice authority, as it’s known, is a tool the federal government has had for some time, but Colorado became a national leader by providing our department with the ability to engage in such investigations on a state level,” Weiser said Wednesday.

The report released Monday said Aurora has also not updated practices it is required to update under that law, including documenting police interactions with members of the public.

It also finds that the Aurora Civil Service Commission, which has been heavily criticized in recent reporting by Denver7 Investigates because it hires officers without input from the police department itself, “overturns disciplinary actions in high-profile cases in a way that undermines the chief’s authority,” according to the attorney general’s office.

“Some of these changes are directly related to practices that violate the law,” Weiser said. “Other changes focus on culture, leadership and structural reforms that address and will prevent illegal conduct.”

The report found just 1.1% of Black applicants to the APD were offered a job compared to 4.2% of white applicants – which the attorney general’s office called “racial winnowing” that “can be observed at every step of the process, suggesting bias in Aurora’s recruitment and hiring process.”

McClain died after he was detained by Aurora police on Aug. 24, 2019. The 23-year-old unarmed Black man was put in a carotid hold and paramedics injected him with ketamine after incorrectly estimating his weight.

He went into cardiac arrest before dying a few days later.

The results of the investigation released Wednesday found Aurora Fire paramedics administered ketamine 22 times for so-called “excited delirium” between January 2019 and June 2020, but that paramedics failed to follow proper monitoring protocols and administered it at levels above the maximum dose in more than half those incidents.

Aurora has suspended the use of ketamine and does not plan on reinstating its use, officials have said.

The attorney general’s office had said little about the patterns and practices investigation since it was announced on the same day that McClain’s family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of Aurora and the officers and paramedics involved in the 23-year-old’s death in August 2019. That lawsuit is still pending, according to court records.

The attorney general’s office said investigators with the Department of Law talked with current and former officers and AFD members and went on more than 200 hours of ridealongs. Investigators also attended meetings and reviewed use-of-force reports, according to Weiser’s office.

Weiser said the city of Aurora and the chiefs of its police and fire departments “cooperated fully” with the investigation and gave investigators “complete access” to the agencies.

On Sept. 1, Weiser announced a grand jury had returned a 32-count indictment against the three officers and two paramedics involved in McClain’s death, including manslaughter and criminal negligent homicide charges. Sheneen McClain said she was overwhelmed and cried when she learned about the indictment and thanked Weiser and his team.

The patterns and practices investigation is one of at least five at the local, state and federal levels conducted in the wake of McClain’s death either into that incident or into Aurora public service departments.

A team of independent investigators in February released the results of their review of the investigation following McClain’s death, which they found was “flawed” and “failed to meaningfully develop a fulsome record”

The investigators were tasked not with assessing misconduct during the investigation but rather to report back on recommendations that could be learned from it.

Earlier this month, another independent investigation that analyzed the policies and practices within the police department, which was conducted by 21CP Solutions, who was tapped by the city, found a small share of officers were responsible for 40% of officer misconduct cases and that there was too much red tape for discipline of officers to be effective.

In June 2020, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil rights Division, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Denver Division confirmed they were looking at the McClain case for possible civil rights violations that may have occurred. No results of that investigation have been announced thus far.

“This report we're issuing is interdisciplinary in the finest sense, bringing together professionals from different backgrounds including law enforcement, prosecutors, former Deputy Assistant Attorney General at the United States Department of Justice to Civil Rights Division, a former United States Attorney who also worked as a trial attorney in the US DOJ Civil Rights Division, and many more,” Weiser said at Wednesday’s news conference.

“This project, in short, exemplifies one of our department's core values, which is to be better together, bringing people together to work on important issues. On behalf of the people of Colorado, I'm proud of how well this team worked together in a creative and collaborative fashion, both across our department, and with outside experts.”

