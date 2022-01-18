Aurora police suspect alcohol, speed were factors in deadly crash Monday evening

AURORA, Colo. — One person died following a two-car collision on Monday evening, and Aurora police said they suspect alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

Around 7:25 p.m. on Monday, officers with the Aurora Police Department responded to the crash near N. Potomac Street and E. 2nd Avenue.

According to the investigation, police said they believe a man was driving a Nissan sedan northbound on N. Potomac Street south of E. 2nd Avenue and did not slow down for a red light. Police said he crashed into the back of a Subaru that was stopped at the light.

The Nissan driver was transported to a local hospital, where he died. Police said they believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, and do not believe he was wearing a seatbelt. He has not been identified.

The two people in the stopped Subaru had minor injuries and were transported to a hospital, police said.

Anybody with information on this crash of dash camera footage is asked to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section at 303-739-6000.