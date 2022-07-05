Aurora police shoot man at motel during barricaded subject call

DENVER – Aurora police shot a man who was then taken to a hospital after the man barricaded himself inside the Ranger Motel in Aurora following a fire there Tuesday morning.

It was not immediately clear on Tuesday afternoon how the fire and the barricaded subject incidents were related, however.

Aurora Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the motel, at the intersections of Colfax Ave. and Lansing Street, around 11 a.m. The department said the fire was under control and no injuries were reported just before 11:45 a.m.

Less than 10 minutes later, Aurora police said they were trying to “contact a barricaded subject” at the same hotel and that they did not know if the two incidents were related.

Around 12:30 p.m., at least one officer shot the man. Police tweeted they had fired shots and the man was taken to a hospital.

Video taken by Denver7 at the scene showed a man leave one of the motel rooms with objects in both of his hands and run toward officers and a K-9 who were feet away on the balcony of the motel. As the man ran toward officers, at least two fired their weapons and struck the man, who fell to the ground of the second-story balcony.

Most lanes of Colfax Ave. were shut down during the incidents. The man’s condition was not known as of just before 2 p.m.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.