Aurora police sergeant arrested in Denver on DUI charges after fleeing scene on foot, police say

DENVER — A sergeant with the Aurora Police Department was arrested for DUI in Denver after he fled the scene on foot and then returned, Denver police said in a probable cause statement released Wednesday.

Sergeant John Moreland, 41, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. at 4720 Tower Road in Denver.

According to the probable cause statement, Moreland was initially pulled over by a Denver police officer for failure to drive in a single lane.

During the stop, the officer said he noticed that Moreland exhibited signs of impairment. He allegedly slurred his speech, mumbled, swayed and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, the officer noted in the probable cause statement.

The arresting officer wrote in the statement that Moreland “was not offered voluntary Standardized Field Sobriety Tests due to immediate custody as he fled the scene on foot but did return a few minutes later.”

The officer advised Moreland of his rights and he refused a chemical test, the statement read.

Moreland was arrested and processed, but was not booked into jail, Denver police said. A booking phot is not available.

The Aurora Police Department confirmed to Denver7 that Moreland works for their department and has been with APD since 2007.

Aurora police said they are not commenting on the case at this time until Moreland “has been adjudicated in the courts and not until the completion of our Internal Affairs Investigation.”

