Aurora police searching for suspect hit-and-run driver, pedestrian seriously injured

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police say they are searching for a driver who ran a red light and struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk on Feb. 4.

The Aurora Police Department said on Feb. 4 at 5:14 p.m., the driver of a white Ford F-150 ran a red light and hit a pedestrian in the crosswalk at S. Parker Road and E. Bethany Drive. This is just north of S. Parker Road and E. Dartmouth Avenue.

The driver of the pickup fled from the scene in the vehicle, police said.

The pedestrian had serious injuries.

Police said the suspect truck has a large skull sticker on the driver's door, plus an aftermarket front bumper with grills and aftermarket wheels.

Anybody who recognizes this vehicle or knows the driver is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers for a reward up to $2,000. Tipsters can remain anonymous.