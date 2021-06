AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora have located the parents of a young boy who was found alone near E. Evans Avenue and S. Dayton Street early Monday.

The Aurora Police Department said when they found the child, he told police his name. He is about 4 years old and was found around 5:30 a.m., police said.

Officers knocked on doors in the area, but were having trouble finding his parents.

At 7:40 a.m., police said they had identified and located the boy's family.

His photo has been blurred above.