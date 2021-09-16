Watch
Aurora police searching for missing, at-risk senior

Aurora Police Department
Posted at 8:12 PM, Sep 15, 2021
AURORA, Colo. — Police are searching for an at-risk senior with a cognitive impairment who was reported missing out of Aurora Wednesday.

Ramon Fuentes, 74, was last seen at 1:27 a.m. in the 4000 block of S. Atchison Way driving a brown Honda CRV with Colorado license plate 883-ZLB, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Fuentes is described as a 5-foot-10, 175 pound Hispanic man with gray hair and brown eyes.

The APD said he may be disoriented and in need of medical care.

Anyone who sees Fuentes is asked to call 911 or the APD at (303) 627-3100.

