Aurora police searching for missing 7 year old

Posted at 6:11 PM, May 19, 2022
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 7-year-old boy.

Aiden Eanes was last seen in the area of East Quincy Avenue and South Picadilly Street. Police say he left his home in a motorized scooter too big for him.

Aiden is 4 feet 3 inches tall and 58 pounds. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a white shirt, green "Minecraft" shoes and a black helmet.

He has anxiety, depression, ADHD and sensory issues, Aurora police said in a Twitter thread.

Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately.

