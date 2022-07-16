Watch Now
Aurora police searching for missing 20-year-old man with autism

Posted at 7:41 PM, Jul 15, 2022
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man with autism.

James, 20, was last seen Friday leaving his home near 3600 South Cathay Street. Police did not provide James' last name.

He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities do not know what he was last wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

