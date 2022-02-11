Aurora police searching for missing 12-year-old

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

The Aurora Police Department said they're searching for Zephaniah Elijah Williams.

Police said they checked numerous locations after he was reported missing, but have not found him.

Williams was last seen walking away from the 11000 block of E. 17th Avenue around 10:15 p.m on Thursday. At the time, he was wearing a camouflage bandanna, black T-shirt with the Naruto logo, blue jeans, black Crocs and black socks.

He is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 120 pounds.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police as soon as possible.