Aurora police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 10-year-old girl.

Natalie Federico is 4 feet 6 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 3 p.m. at Crawford Elementary School, located at 1600 North Florence Street.

Police believe Natalie may be with her estranged mother, Jessica Ford. She drives a 2005 silver Nissan with Colorado license plate BWPA46.

#MISSING: Natalie Federico 10-year-old girl, 4'6" brown hair & eyes. Wearing black t-shirt & black yoga pants. Last seen at 3PM-Crawford Elementary/1600 N Florence St. Possibly with estranged mother, Jessica Ford who drives a 2005 Silver Nissan CO LIC: BWPA46. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/pz4T1GfYj2 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) September 2, 2022

Anyone with information on Natalie's location is asked to call 911.