Aurora police searching for driver who struck, killed man

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a driver who struck and killed a man Sunday.

Around 5:59 p.m., officers were called out to the 19000 block of East Montview Boulevard for a report of a man lying on the street.

When officers arrived, they located a 28-year-old man suffering from significant injuries. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but sadly succumbed to his injuries.

The victim's identity will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office at a later date.

Investigators believe the man was struck by a vehicle as the vehicle was traveling eastbound on East Montview Boulevard.

Parts of the vehicle were located at the scene. Authorities believe the suspect vehicle is a black 2005-2010 Dodge Charger or Dodge Magnum. Police say the vehicle should have damage to the driver's side front fender and driver-side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.